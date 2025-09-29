Amid Rising Intolerance, Appeal of Conscience Foundation’s Mission ‘More Vital Than Ever’, Says Secretary-General

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the sixtieth anniversary of the Appeal of Conscience Foundation, in New York today:

I am pleased to join in celebrating the sixtieth anniversary of the Appeal of Conscience Foundation.

For six decades, the Foundation has championed the principle that freedom, human dignity, and mutual respect are bedrocks of peace. At a time of rising intolerance and deepening divides, your mission is more vital than ever.

I pay special tribute to my dear friend Rabbi Arthur Schneier — a tireless advocate for interfaith dialogue and human rights, whose vision and leadership have inspired generations to build bridges of understanding.

I also congratulate this year’s honourees, Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Tony Elumelu.

Let us keep working together to advance dialogue, empathy and mutual respect, and build a world of peace, justice and human rights for all.

Congratulations on this milestone.