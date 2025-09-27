Secretary-General Condemns Israel-Houthis Military Escalation

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns the continuing military escalation between Israel and the Houthis.

On 24 September, the Houthis struck Eilat with a drone, reportedly resulting in 20 people injured, and, on 25 September, Israel conducted airstrikes on Sana’a, which reportedly killed at least nine people, including children, and injured over a hundred and fifty others.

He reminds all parties of their obligations to ensure that civilians are respected and protected at all times, in accordance with international law.

The Secretary-General remains deeply troubled about the risk of further escalation in the region and continues to urge all to exercise utmost restraint.