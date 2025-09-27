Meetings Coverage and Press Releases

In progress at UNHQ

Press Release
SG/SM/22842

Secretary-General Condemns Israel-Houthis Military Escalation

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns the continuing military escalation between Israel and the Houthis.

On 24 September, the Houthis struck Eilat with a drone, reportedly resulting in 20 people injured, and, on 25 September, Israel conducted airstrikes on Sana’a, which reportedly killed at least nine people, including children, and injured over a hundred and fifty others.

He reminds all parties of their obligations to ensure that civilians are respected and protected at all times, in accordance with international law.

The Secretary-General remains deeply troubled about the risk of further escalation in the region and continues to urge all to exercise utmost restraint.

Israel
Yemen
For information media. Not an official record.