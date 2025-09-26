Let Us Commit to Supporting Mental Health for All, ‘Especially When Tragedy Strikes’, Says Secretary-General, in Message for World Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World Mental Health Day, observed on 10 October:

We are living through trying, testing times. Conflicts are multiplying, displacement is rising and the climate crisis is striking with growing frequency and ferocity.

This year’s World Mental Health Day focuses on mental health services in emergencies. It reminds us of the profound toll that crises take on people’s well-being, and the desperate need for support to heal suffering and ease distress.

One in five people affected by conflict experience a mental health condition. Yet, many cannot access the care they need — especially in low- and middle-income countries, where healthcare systems are overstretched and under-resourced. Front-line workers also suffer.

Mental health support is not optional — it is essential. It must be integrated into emergency responses, backed by significant investment, and delivered through trained front-line workers and evidence-based care.

The chronic underfunding of mental health must end. On this Day, let us commit to supporting the mental health of all communities — including, and especially, when tragedy strikes.