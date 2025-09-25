Global Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence Offers Platform to Build Safe Systems, Secretary-General Says at Launch

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks at the high-level multi-stakeholder informal meeting to launch the Global Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Governance, in New York today:

One year ago, we celebrated the adoption of the Global Digital Compact — the first universal agreement on AI governance. Today, we lay the corner-stones of a global AI ecosystem that can keep pace with the fastest—moving technology in human history. A system that rests on three fundamental pillars — policy, science and capacity.

The first pillar, policy. Today, we launch the Global Dialogue on AI Governance at the United Nations — the world’s principal venue for collective focus on this transformative technology. In just 12 months, we have moved from principles to practice. That is multilateralism at its best — agile, inclusive, and anchored in shared responsibility.

I commend the leadership of the Permanent Representatives of Costa Rica and Spain — as co-facilitators — and the spirit of compromise among Member States, which matches the ambition enshrined in the Global Digital Compact.

The question is no longer whether AI will transform our world — it already is. The question is whether we will govern this transformation together — or let it govern us. The goals of the Global Dialogue are clear:

To help build safe, secure and trustworthy AI systems — grounded in international law, human rights and effective oversight; To promote interoperability between governance regimes — aligning rules, reducing barriers and boosting economic cooperation; And to encourage open innovation — including open—source tools and shared resources — accessible to all.

The United Nations offers a uniquely universal platform for such global cooperation. For the first time, every country will have a seat at the table of AI. This Global Dialogue will take into account AI’s implications in all its dimensions — social and economic, ethical and technical, cultural and linguistic.

It will complement existing efforts around the world — including at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the Group of Seven (G7) and regional organizations — and provide an inclusive, stable home for AI governance coordination efforts.

In short, this is about creating a space where governments, industry and civil society can advance common solutions together. Where innovation can thrive — guided by shared standards and common purpose. In an era of rapid disruption, policy dialogue must also be well-informed.

And so, the second pillar of an effective global AI system is science. The creation, within the United Nations, of the International Independent Scientific Panel on AI, represents another milestone — putting science at the centre of our efforts.

Today, we are launching an open call for candidates — from all regions and disciplines — for the International Independent Scientific Panel on AI. This group of 40 experts will provide independent insights into the opportunities, risks and impacts associated with AI.

The Panel will be the world’s early warning system and evidence engine — helping us separate signal from noise, and foresight from fear. Their independent assessments will inform the Global Dialogue and beyond — helping the international community anticipate emerging challenges; Make informed decisions about how to govern this unprecedented technology; And level the information playing field for policymakers worldwide.

The third AI cooperation pillar is capacity. I recently submitted a report on financing options for AI capacity building. The report sets out practical pathways to narrow the AI divide — in computing power, data, research, education, training and safety standards.

It proposes innovative and blended approaches — from philanthropic capital to concessional instruments, from computing credits to shared regional centres of excellence and fellowships. Building on that, I will soon begin consultations with Member States, potential funders and partners on the establishment of a Global Fund for AI Capacity Development.

These three pillars of policy, science and capacity are crucial to providing clarity; building trust; reducing inequalities — and accelerating progress for all. The trajectory of artificial intelligence will depend on our readiness to listen, to adapt, and to cooperate — across borders and disciplines.

And that work starts here, with all of you. Your engagement gives me confidence that these initiatives will move forward — with urgency, purpose and integrity. As we do so, let us keep asking hard questions; seek common ground; be guided by evidence; And build a future of AI by humanity, with humanity and for humanity.