Secretary-General Urges Support for United Nations Palestine Refugee Agency at Pledging Conference

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks to the ministerial meeting in support of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), in New York today:

I thank Brazil, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and Spain for co-chairing this gathering. And I thank all of you for your support for UNRWA. Generations of Palestine refugees have counted on UNRWA for education, healthcare and other essential services.

Before October 2023, it provided schooling for half a million girls and boys across the region. Today, it delivers emergency food and cash assistance for 2.6 million people. Its primary clinics handle 10.5 million visits per year.

But UNRWA’s full impact goes far deeper. UNRWA is a force for stability in the most unstable region of the world. Its operational presence contributes to the Palestinian Authority’s governance in the West Bank. To Lebanon’s efforts to fulfil requirements for a ceasefire in refugee camps. To Syria’s efforts to navigate a path to lasting peace. And to Jordan’s role in building regional stability.

UNRWA’s mandate and operations are integral to a large majority of the actions outlined in the New York Declaration endorsed by the General Assembly earlier this month.

Despite all of this, UNRWA is being forced to operate under extreme and rising pressure. In Gaza, our staff are being killed. Our premises destroyed. And everywhere, UNRWA faces budget shortfalls and a firehose of disinformation.

Earlier this year, I commissioned a strategic assessment of the impact and exercise of UNRWA’s mandate under current circumstances. The report, shared with the General Assembly in July, reached three core conclusions:

First, UNRWA has made invaluable contributions to development, human rights, humanitarian action, and peace and security, including for Israel.

Second, UNRWA is under such severe constraints that the status quo is untenable.

Third, Member States must take immediate action. The conditions under which the Agency works are deteriorating every day.

UNRWA is vital to any prospects for peace and stability in the region. I urge you to do all you can to support its work.

How?

First, by standing in solidarity. By providing political support. By countering the distortions that threaten one of the only lifelines many Palestine refugees have left.

And second, by ensuring that UNRWA has the resources to carry out its mandate. It must be funded urgently. Fully. And predictably.

UNRWA was always meant to be a humanitarian stopgap until a political solution could be found. This General Assembly began this week on a strong note with unprecedented global support for a two-State solution.

But we know the realities on the ground are bleaker than ever. We will not relent in working for peace. But until a political solution is achieved, UNRWA remains crucial in helping us steer towards achieving the best possible outcome and avoiding the worst.

Finally, allow me to say a special word about our UNRWA staff in Gaza. I cannot begin to express the depth of my admiration, respect and gratitude. More than 370 of our dear colleagues have been killed. Every single one has endured unimaginable loss. Homes and communities destroyed. Entire families wiped from existence.

Yet, somehow, in the face of this relentless horror, they persevere. They keep going — often without sleep, often without food — driven by a profound sense of duty and compassion. They keep serving the people of Gaza with courage and selflessness that inspires the world. We will never forget their heroism.

I appeal to you today to provide the funding and political support UNRWA needs to help build peace and stability — for Palestinians, for Israel and for the region.