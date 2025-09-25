Postal Workers Bridge Rural-Urban Divide, Says Secretary-General on World Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World Post Day, observed on 9 October:

On World Post Day, we celebrate the 4.6 million postal workers who connect countries and communities around the globe.

This year’s theme — “Post for People: Local service, Global reach” — honours the people behind the service, and reminds us that when individuals work together, their impact can become truly global.

With the coordination of the Universal Postal Union, postal workers form a network that delivers more than mail. It delivers essential services, opportunity and trust, reaching remote areas, connecting villages and cities, bridging the rural-urban divide and creating a world that is within everyone’s reach.

Post is a service by people, for people. Today and every day, we thank postal workers and recommit to supporting a strong, sustainable postal service for communities and for our world.