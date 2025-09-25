Plan Inclusive Cities as Newcomers Help to Drive Economies, Says Secretary-General, in Message for World Habitat Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World Habitat Day, observed on 6 October:

In our rapidly urbanizing world, cities often shoulder the impacts of today’s crises. Conflict, political instability and the climate emergency have forced 123 million people from their homes — most seeking safety in cities and towns already under pressure.

About one in eight people live in informal settlements, and more than 300 million have no home at all. Health services, water systems and transport networks are stretched, while the risks of new disasters loom.

Yet, cities are where solutions can take root and grow. When we plan for inclusion, newcomers help to drive economies, strengthen communities and enrich culture.

On this World Habitat Day, we shine a light on solutions, from better housing, to land rights, to water and sanitation. We recognize the vital leadership of mayors and local governments and the resilience of urban communities — especially women and youth.

Most of all, we seek to share the innovations that help guarantee access for the most vulnerable — including people with disabilities, older persons and children.

A city is more than bricks and mortar. It is the promise of home. Together, let’s build stronger cities that ensure safety and belonging for all.