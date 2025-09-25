‘Peace Not Dividend of Development, But Highest-Return Investment,’ Secretary-General Tells Group of 20 Meeting

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks to the meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Group of 20 (G20), in New York today:

I thank the Government of South Africa for bringing us together — and for your focus on the interconnections between peace and sustainable economic development.

We know when violence erupts, capital flees, services collapse and poverty deepens. When development falters, social contracts fray, institutions weaken and instability follows. And climate change intensifies the pressure at every turn.

Heat, drought, floods and storms are stress tests on fragile States — and a drag on growth everywhere. Climate shocks fuel hunger, inflame tensions, and force displacement. Unsustainable debt is trapping nations and mortgaging their future.

Meanwhile, we just released a report that found global military spending soared to $2.7 trillion last year — nearly 13 times all official development aid. By comparison, the UN’s regular budget — 750 times smaller — is a rounding error.

At the same time, only one in five Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets is on track — and the financing gap is growing. We must choose a different path. The Financing for Development Conference in Sevilla delivered a clear message:

We need financial justice. That means an overhaul of the international financial architecture — to make it fairer and fit for today’s realities. It means supporting countries in debt distress, helping them recover while preventing future crises. Tripling the lending capacity of multilateral development banks and expanding their role in de-risking private investment. And enhancing the participation of developing countries in global institutions and decision-making processes.

And we must go further. The Pact for the Future, adopted last year, is our blueprint for a more inclusive, accountable and effective multilateral system.

Under South Africa’s presidency, the G20 has set a clear compass: solidarity, equality, sustainability. Together, your countries represent two thirds of humanity and over four fifths of the world economy. Your choices send signals to markets, institutions and governments everywhere. At this pivotal moment, I see four immediate priorities.

First, rebuilding trust in international cooperation. As we mark the United Nations’ eightieth year, we must recommit to the Charter’s obligations — restraint, the peaceful settlement of disputes and the protection of civilians. Emerging technologies in warfare must remain under meaningful human control. And rules must be shaped by all — especially developing countries and affected communities.

Second, investing in prevention and peacemaking. Diplomacy, mediation and inclusive governance remain our strongest tools, but they require resources and political will. By supporting mediators, empowering local peacebuilders and fostering inclusive processes, we can address the root causes of conflict before violence takes hold.

Third, confronting the climate crisis. Integrating climate risk into peace and development strategies prevents shocks from becoming breakdowns. Regional cooperation on water, food, early warning lowers tension and curbs displacement. Climate adaptation creates jobs and brings stability, protecting populations.

And fourth, making finance deliver for peace and prosperity. From prevention to climate action, progress depends on access to affordable, timely and long-term financing and the reduction of the cost of capital. When borrowing costs fall and fiscal space widens, governments can invest in development and resilience — and prevent crises. That makes us all safer.

Peace is not a dividend of development. It is its foundation — and highest-return investment. Financial justice is not an aspiration. It is a requirement for global stability. Let us work together to reaffirm peace as the surest path to sustainable economic development, and multilateralism the anchor of a safer, fairer future for all.