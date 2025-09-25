Asking African Union Somalia Mission Troops to Serve Without Pay ‘Unacceptable’, Secretary-General Tells High-Level Meeting

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks to the High-level Meeting on Financing for the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia, in New York today:

Let me begin by thanking our co-hosts: The African Union Commission and the Governments of the Federal Republic of Somalia and the United Kingdom.

We meet at a moment of promise and peril for Somalia’s transition. The African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia is essential. Yet, chronic underfunding is putting the Mission —and hard-won gains — at risk.

There is no clear funding path for 2025 or beyond. With just three months left this year, only $24.6 million has been pledged against $196 million required.

Out of these funds $20 million has come from the African Union. Meanwhile, troop-contributing countries have remained deployed without any allowances for 15 months — essentially subsidizing the Mission. This is untenable. Asking those who risk their lives against Al-Shabaab — and who have lost so many colleagues — to serve without pay is unacceptable.

Financing for the Mission is not an abstract budget line. It means: confronting the terror threat posed by Al-Shabaab, protecting civilians, ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid, supporting Somali security forces through a critical transition and providing security for upcoming elections.

It means paying troops and police on time. Above all, it means having the resources to carry out the mandates of the UN Security Council and the African Union Peace and Security Council.

Somalia’s trajectory is remarkable: from conflict to recovery — from fragility to now a voice on the Security Council. This progress reflects the courage of the Somali people, and the steadfast commitment of the African Union and its troop- and police-contributing countries over many years.

We honour their service and sacrifice. We cannot abandon them now. Let’s be clear: this is not just about financing a mission for its own sake. It is about safeguarding gains achieved through years of collective investments — and preventing a reversal that would echo across the region and beyond.

So, today, I ask for two things.

First, close the 2025 gap now. Pledge the funds required to keep the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission operational and able to fulfil its critical mandates.

Second, ensure predictable funding for the remainder of the Mission. You know my long-standing position on this issue. And Security Council resolution 2719 (2023) established a framework for predictable financing of African Union-led peace support operations authorized by the Security Council through assessed contributions.

Unfortunately, it has not yet been possible to get Security Council agreement on materializing this commitment. You will recall that the former Chairperson of the African Union Commission and I had made a proposal in this regard.

The African Union has stepped up. I urge all donors, international financial institutions, and new partners to do the same. Somalia has come too far — and sacrificed too much — to see progress unravel.

With your support, we can help build a safer Somalia, a more stable region and a more secure world.