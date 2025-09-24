United Nations Probing Incidents during President Trump’s Visit

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

This evening, the Secretary-General received correspondence from the Permanent Mission of the United States to the United Nations regarding events that transpired during President Trump’s visit to UN Headquarters on 23 September.

The Secretary-General informed the United States Permanent Mission that he had already ordered a thorough investigation, and he conveyed that the UN is ready to cooperate in full transparency with relevant United States authorities on this matter to determine what caused the incidents referred to by the United States.