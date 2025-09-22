Two-State Solution ‘Only Credible Path’ to Peace in Middle East, Says Secretary-General, at High-level International Conference

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks to the High‑level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and Implementation of the Two-State Solution, in New York today:

I thank the Government of France and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for convening this international conference on implementing the two-State solution. I also want to acknowledge the Palestinian delegation and once again note my disappointment that they were denied the opportunity to be fully represented.

Let’s have no illusions: The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has gone unresolved for generations. Dialogue has faltered. Resolutions have been flouted. International law has been breached. Decades of diplomacy have come up short. The situation is intolerable, and it is deteriorating by the hour.

We are here today to help navigate the only way out of this nightmare: A two-State solution, where two independent, sovereign, democratic States – Israel and Palestine — live side by side in peace and security within their secure and recognized borders on the basis of pre-1967 lines, with Jerusalem as the capital of both States — in line with international law, UN resolutions and other relevant agreements.

I welcome the measures many Member States are taking to galvanize support for the two-State solution — including pledges to recognize the State of Palestine. And I welcome the General Assembly’s endorsement of the New York Declaration.

Nothing can justify the horrific 7 October 2023 terror attacks by Hamas or the taking of hostages, both of which I have repeatedly condemned. And nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people or any form of ethnic cleansing. The systematic decimation of Gaza. The starvation of the population. The killing of tens of thousands of civilians, most of them women and children, and hundreds of our own humanitarians.

I call once again for an immediate and permanent ceasefire; the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages; and immediate, full, safe, unconditional and unhindered humanitarian access.

Nothing can also excuse developments in the West Bank that pose an existential threat to a two-State solution. The relentless expansion of settlements. The creeping threat of annexation. The intensification of settler violence. All of it must stop.

The situation is morally, legally and politically intolerable. We must recommit ourselves to the two-State solution before it is too late. A solution in which two independent, contiguous, democratic, viable and sovereign States are mutually recognized and fully integrated into the international community.

Those who stand in the way are obligated to answer a fundamental question: What is the alternative? A one-State scenario where Palestinians are denied basic rights? Expelled from their homes and their land? Forced to live under perpetual occupation, discrimination and subjugation? How is this possible in the twenty-first century? How is it acceptable?

This is neither peace nor justice. It will only increase the growing isolation of Israel on the global stage. Let’s be clear: Statehood for the Palestinians is a right, not a reward. And denying statehood would be a gift to extremists everywhere.

Without two States, there will be no peace in the Middle East, and radicalism will spread around the world. This conference must be a catalyst, spurring irreversible progress towards ending the unlawful occupation, and realizing our shared aspiration for a viable two-State solution.

This is in line with international law, endorsed by the General Assembly, and supported by the international community. It is the only credible path to a just and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians — and to wider peace and security in the Middle East.

It will require all parties to make difficult decisions. It will require bold and principled leadership on all sides. I call on you to do all you can to ensure the two-State solution prevails, for the people of Israel, Palestine and all humanity.