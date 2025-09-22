Secretary-General Warns Civilians Paying High Price for Trampling of International Humanitarian Law, Urging Support for Global Initiative to Uphold Lifesaving Rules

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message in support of the Global Initiative to Galvanize Political Commitment to International Humanitarian Law on the Eve of the High-Level Week of the Eightieth Session of the General Assembly:

Around the world, international humanitarian law is being trampled — and civilians are paying the price.

All parties to conflicts must live up to their obligations and respect these lifesaving rules. That is the urgent call of the Global Initiative to Galvanize Political Commitment to International Humanitarian Law.

I commend the International Committee of the Red Cross and the more than 85 States taking part in this initiative for helping to turn law into action.

I urge the global community to support these critical efforts — and ensure that rules are made real in people’s lives.