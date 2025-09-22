Secretary-General, in Message for SDG Media Zone Opening, Urges Amplifying Solutions, Broadcasting Hope to World, Raising Voices of Young People

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the opening of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Media Zone:

Welcome to the eightieth session of the United Nations General Assembly — and to this opening of the SDG Media Zone. Over the coming days, this space will be a platform for ideas, a catalyst for action, and a launchpad for hope.

We know the challenges before us. Conflicts are deepening. The climate crisis is accelerating. Inequalities are widening. And resources to advance the SDGs are dwindling, stalling progress.

But we also know that by joining forces, we can build a world of peace, sustainable development and human rights for all. That’s the message of the Pact for the Future adopted last year. That’s the story of the United Nations. And that’s the essence of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The SDGs are not a dream. They are a plan. And we make plans real by working together — with urgency, ambition and action. The SDG Media Zone will be a place to amplify solutions, and broadcast hope to the world. It will help raise the voices of young people, innovators, and changemakers. So I encourage you to flood the Zone.

Share ideas. Inspire change. And let’s keep pushing forward — to deliver on the promise of the SDGs for everyone, everywhere.