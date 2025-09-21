‘We Must Never Relent in Search for Truth’, Says Secretary-General, Honouring Dag Hammarskjöld at Anniversary Memorial

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks at the wreath-laying ceremony commemorating the sixty-fourth anniversary of the death of former Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjöld, in New York today:

As the United Nations turns 80, we come together to honour one of its most courageous architects on the sixty-fourth anniversary of his death.

Dag Hammarskjöld was a leader of extraordinary ability, integrity and conviction. A man of unwavering commitment to the vision and values of our Organization. We pay tribute to him today, and to the United Nations staff who died with him. Their families deserve the peace that truth can provide.

Last year, former Chief Justice of the United Republic of Tanzania, Mohamed Chande Othman, reported on his investigation into their deaths. While States have disclosed new information, it is possible that there remains relevant information that has not yet become available.

I have asked Justice Othman to continue his work — reporting back by this time next year. I will do all I can to support him, including engaging with Member States. And I urge all parties to release all relevant information in their possession. We must never relent in the search for the truth.

Dag Hammarskjöld was clear-eyed in his devotion to international cooperation. He once wrote: “The process of learning to live together without war in this torn and distracted world of ours is going to continue to be painful and a constant challenge for the rest of our lives.”

He did not shy away from this truth. He met it with patience, resolve — and hope.

Today, as we face a world of rising tensions and deepening divides, we remember that perseverance is not passive. It is an active choice to keep striving — for peace, for dignity, for a better future.

Through eight decades of change and challenge, the United Nations has endured upheaval, transformation and doubt. And, through it all, we stand as a beacon of dialogue, cooperation and shared purpose.

Now, as we prepare to welcome world leaders once again to our halls, we do so with renewed determination to meet the tests of our time — together.

Let us draw strength from the example of Dag Hammarskjöld to use dialogue and diplomacy to mend our torn world. Let us carry forward his legacy with the same clarity of purpose and quiet courage that defined his life.

Please join me in a moment of silence in his memory, and the memory of all those United Nations staff who died with him.