Secretary-General Hails Forthcoming Entry into Force of High-Seas Treaty

The following statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:

Today, the Agreement on Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction — the BBNJ Agreement — has reached the required threshold of ratifications for entry into force.

I welcome this historic achievement for the ocean and for multilateralism.

In two years, States have turned commitment into action — proving what is possible when nations unite for the common good.

Covering more than two thirds of the ocean, the Agreement sets binding rules to conserve and sustainably use marine biodiversity, share benefits more fairly, create protected areas, and advance science and capacity-building.

As we confront the triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution, this Agreement is a lifeline for the ocean and humanity.

I commend all who have ratified. I urge every State to join without delay, and all partners to support a swift, full implementation.

The ocean’s health is humanity’s health.