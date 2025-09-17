Secretary-General Hails Issuance of First Restorative Sentences by Colombia’s Special Jurisdiction for Peace as ‘Historic Milestone’ in Implementing 2016 Peace Accord

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the issuance by Colombia’s Special Jurisdiction for Peace of its first restorative sentences, a historic milestone in the implementation of the Final Peace Agreement of 2016. He takes note of the court’s announcement that these sentences, for former commanders of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia–People’s Army (FARC-EP), will be followed later this week by the first sentences for former members of the public security forces.

The first sentences of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace mark a key step forward for the innovative mechanisms of transitional justice in the Agreement, which seek to foster truth, ensure accountability for the most serious crimes committed during Colombia’s armed conflict, as well as to provide redress to victims. The Secretary-General stresses that these decisions should be implemented in full and translate into actions of reparation on behalf of the victims. He calls on all sentenced individuals to maintain their commitment to peace by fully complying with their sentences, and for Colombian governmental and state authorities to ensure that all conditions are in place for the sentences to be carried out.

The United Nations, including through the UN Verification Mission mandated to verify compliance with and implementation of the sentences, remains firmly committed to supporting Colombia in its pursuit of lasting peace, justice and reconciliation.