Secretary-General, at Congress of World and Traditional Religions, Stresses Building Bridges, Fostering Dialogue for Peace in Fractured World ‘More Important than Ever’

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the VIII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, in Astana today:

I am pleased to send my greetings to this Eighth Congress of World and Traditional Religions. I thank the Government of Kazakhstan for hosting this important gathering and for your commitment to dialogue across faiths and cultures.

The United Nations was founded on the conviction that dialogue leads to peace. Today, that truth is more important than ever — especially as conflicts, inequalities, the climate crisis and geopolitical divisions grow. We need to build bridges in our fractured world. That’s exactly what you are doing.

Your theme — “Synergy for the Future” — is a powerful reminder that differences can be a source of strength and that common ground is always within reach. Religious and spiritual leaders are essential in forging that common ground.

Your teachings have guided billions across centuries. And today your voices can counter intolerance and inspire hope. Thank you for coming together to do just that — and for advancing our shared goals of dignity, mutual understanding and peace.

I wish you every success.