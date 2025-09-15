On World Tourism Day, Secretary-General Urges ‘Bold, Urgent, Sustainable Action’ to Protect People, Planet

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World Tourism Day, observed on 27 September:

Tourism is a powerful driver of transformation.

It creates jobs, fuels local economies, supports infrastructure and contributes to development far beyond gross domestic product (GDP).

Tourism strengthens bonds between people and places. It builds bridges across cultures, preserves traditions and restores cultural heritage. It reminds us of our shared humanity and the richness of diversity.

Yet tourism can also damage the very places and communities it celebrates.

As the world faces climate breakdown and rising inequalities, we need bold, urgent and sustainable action that puts people and planet first.

This year’s theme — “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation” — calls us to action.

That means investing in education and skills, especially for women, youth and marginalized communities; supporting micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises; and advancing climate action by reducing emissions across the tourism sector, conserving biodiversity and protecting fragile ecosystems.

Today, and every day, let’s harness the power of tourism as a force for transformation, resilience, sustainability and shared progress for all.