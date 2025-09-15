Secretary-General Urges Diplomacy, Cooperation to Address Growing Nuclear Risks, in Message to International Atomic Energy Agency Conference

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres message, delivered by Ghada Fathi Waly, Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime and Director-General of the UN Office at Vienna, to the sixty-ninth regular session of the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in Vienna today:

I am pleased to send warm greetings to participants at the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

You gather at a time of profound global turbulence. Geopolitical tensions are rising. The nuclear threat is growing and the global community is riven with deep divisions.

Yet in the face of these challenges, IAEA stands as a pillar of professionalism, impartiality and scientific excellence.

From advancing the peaceful use of nuclear technology across health, agriculture, energy — and even in the fight against plastic pollution — the Agency’s work is a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of multilateralism.

I salute the dedication and courage of IAEA staff working in some of the world’s most challenging environments. Your efforts are essential to global peace and security.

But the burden of responsibility cannot rest on IAEA alone. Member States must fully uphold their obligations under international law. Nowhere is this more urgent than in the area of nuclear safeguards. I welcome the recent agreement between IAEA and Iran on practical modalities to resume inspections and look forward to its swift implementation. Cooperation and diplomacy are the only pathways to enduring security and peace.

IAEA plays a vital role in ensuring nuclear science and technology is used only for peaceful purposes. Together, we can ensure that that these tools advance development and safeguard humanity. And we must continue to strive to eliminate the spectre of nuclear proliferation.

The stakes are too high for anything less.

I wish you a productive and successful conference.