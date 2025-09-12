‘Peace Doesn’t Happen by Accident’ — It Must Be Forged, Stresses Secretary-General, at Headquarters Ceremony

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks at the Peace Bell ceremony, in New York today:

Eighty years ago, the United Nations emerged from the ashes of war to pursue the cause of peace. That mission is the beating heart of our Organization.

But today, peace is under siege. Conflicts are multiplying. Civilians are suffering. Human rights and international law are being trampled — leaving scenes that disgrace our common humanity.

This year’s theme for Peace Day is “Act Now for a Peaceful World”. Because we know that peace doesn’t happen by accident. It is forged — through courage, compromise, and above all, action.

We must act to silence the guns and amplify diplomacy. We must act to protect civilians and uphold the Charter of the United Nations. We must act to tackle the root causes of conflict, from inequality and exclusion to hate speech and climate chaos. We must act to invest in prevention, dialogue and trust. And we must act to support the peacebuilders, especially women and young people, who are on the frontlines of hope.

Peace is the most powerful force for a better future, and it is within our grasp if we choose it. That is the message of Peace Day, and it is the message of this very Peace Bell, which was cast from coins and medals donated by people across the world.

Delegates, children, citizens, all united in their yearning for peace. This Peace Bell reminds us that even the smallest contributions can forge something enduring.

Even in a fractured world, we can come together to let peace ring. Let’s answer that call.