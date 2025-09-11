On World Maritime Day, Secretary-General Calls for Stronger Global Action to Protect Oceans, Support Seafarers

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World Maritime Day, observed on 25 September:

The world’s economy sails on the strength of maritime trade and on the dedication of the seafarers who keep it moving.

This year’s World Maritime Day reminds us that the ocean is far more than a highway for commerce. It is a life force — feeding billions, regulating our climate and sustaining biodiversity. It is al so a source of jobs, opportunity and hope for millions of people.

We must be steadfast in our commitment to the peaceful use of the ocean and to protecting this shared resource through sound governance, sustainable practices, global cooperation and respect for international law. Countries recently took an important step forward at the Nice Ocean Conference — committing to expand marine protected areas and to tackle plastic pollution and illegal fishing.

On this World Maritime Day, let us reaffirm our obligation to safeguard the ocean and those who depend on it. Let us deliver on the Nice outcome, invest in resilient maritime industries, uphold the human rights and safety of seafarers and fishers, and ensure that the blue economy is a driver of inclusive sustainable development.

Together, let us chart a course where prosperity and protection go hand in hand — and where the courage of those at sea is matched by our collective resolve to conserve and sustainably utilize our ocean resources today and for generations to come.