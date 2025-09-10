‘Peace Is Everyone’s Business,’ Says Secretary-General on International Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of Peace, observed on 21 September:

Our warring world is crying out for peace. This year’s International Day of Peace urges each of us to give voice to that call.

Around the world lives are being ripped apart, childhoods extinguished and basic human dignity discarded, amidst the cruelty and degradations of war.

We are seeing an explosion of conflict, international law flouted and record numbers of people fleeing their homes. All they want is peace.

Peace is everyone’s business. The impacts of war ripple around the world. We must silence the guns, end the suffering, build bridges and create stability and prosperity.

Sustainable development supports peace — 9 of the 10 countries struggling most with development are suffering conflict. And we must quell the racism, dehumanization and misinformation that throw fuel on the fires of conflict.

Instead, we must speak the language of respect, open our hearts to others. And use our influence to push for peace. Where we have peace, we have hope.

Families unite, communities rebuild, children learn and play. Peace cannot wait — our work starts now.