Secretary-General Urges Restraint to Avoid Further Escalation of Violence in Nepal

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is closely following the situation in Nepal. He is deeply saddened by the loss of life and extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. He urges a thorough investigation into these events.

The Secretary-General urges restraint to avoid a further escalation of violence and calls on the authorities to comply with international human rights law. He underscores that protests must take place in a peaceful manner, respecting life and property. He calls for dialogue towards forging a constructive path forward.