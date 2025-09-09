Secretary-General Hails Wisdom, Vision, Skill of Outgoing General Assembly President

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks at the closing of the seventy-ninth session of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York today:

Thank you for joining us as we close this seventy-ninth session of the United Nations General Assembly. This session took place during a profoundly tumultuous moment for the human family.

Conflicts, divisions, inequalities, poverty, injustices, displacement, hunger and another year of record-breaking heat.

Together, this Assembly faced these challenges and worked to discuss, debate and develop common solutions to address them. All of these milestones were achieved through the leadership of the outgoing President of this seventy-ninth session — His Excellency Philémon Yang [of Cameroon].

He presided over the General Assembly with wisdom, vision and skill, while working to forge multilateral solutions and providing a powerful voice for Africa.

One of his very first acts as President was to preside over the Summit of the Future. He helped usher in the Pact for the Future and its implementation through a series of dialogues with Member States.

He also rallied countries together across a number of signature events to address issues that are close to his heart. From ending child labour, to addressing the impact of small arms and light weapons on development, to the importance of upholding international humanitarian law. He also led the launch of a task force to advance multilingualism in the General Assembly.

Mr. President, I want to thank you once again for your advice, guidance and commitment to our organization and its values. I look forward to collaborating with your successor — President-elect [Annalena] Baerbock [of Germany] — as we continue seeking global solutions to global problems.

And to do so in this important year — the eightieth anniversary of the United Nations and the visionary Charter which brought it to life.

The founders of this organization in 1945 recognized a fundamental fact. The strength of the United Nations depended on the commitment of countries to look beyond solely national interests — and to consider instead what we could achieve by standing as one.

This truth is just as important today as it was 80 years ago. And just as effective. There is much to do, and the road ahead is uncertain.

So, as we mark our eightieth anniversary, let’s carry this spirit forward, and ensure we continue rebuilding trust and delivering results and peace for all people, everywhere.