‘Choose Compassion’, Secretary-General Urges at Holy Family Church

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks, as prepared for delivery, at the Holy Family Church Annual Prayer Service, held in New York today:

It is a profound honour to join you once again in this sacred moment of reflection and unity. I thank the Parish of the Holy Family Church for keeping this tradition alive — bringing together the United Nations and the wider community in prayer, reflection and hope.

This past year has tested our world. War has torn families and communities apart, reaching unimaginable levels of brutality. Trust between nations has eroded. Our planet is burning — scarred by greed and neglect. Inequalities are growing. The fabric of our common humanity is fraying. And everywhere, we see the consequences of indifference, inequality and injustice.

In such moments, it might be easy to lose our way. But we must not. Because even now — especially now — hope persists.

World leaders will soon be converging here — not because the path ahead is easy, but because it is worth walking together. They are coming to speak, to listen, to find common ground. That is an act of faith in diplomacy — in cooperation — in one another.

We saw that same hope in the voice of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, who began his papacy with a simple call of peace for all. He has spoken powerfully about defending the dignity of every person — especially the poor, the displaced and the forgotten. He reminds us that the strength of a society is measured not by its wealth or power, but by how it treats its most vulnerable. His words echo the Parable of the Shepherd who leaves the flock of 99 to search for one lost sheep. A reminder that in a world of growing inequalities, we must leave no one behind.

Empathy is how we serve others. This is not naive optimism. This is the hard work of faith. And tonight, in this room, I see that faith alive: religious leaders who have chosen unity; diplomats who have chosen dialogue; individuals who have chosen hope.

As we begin this General Assembly, let us carry these lessons into every meeting, every negotiation, every decision. Let us remember that our work is not only about Governments and institutions — it is about people. It is about dignity. It is about the sacred responsibility we share to lift the vulnerable, to heal divisions and to build peace.

So, let us work to make this a season of moral courage. Let us speak truth, even when it is difficult. Let us choose compassion, even when it is inconvenient. And let us act — not just with urgency, but with humanity.

Thank you for your commitment. And thank you for your unwavering faith in our shared future.