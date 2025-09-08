Meetings Coverage and Press Releases

Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Russian Federation’s Attack on Government Building in Kyiv

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attacks by the Russian Federation on 7 September, which killed and injured several people, including children.  The attacks struck a Government building in central Kyiv and damaged residential and other civilian infrastructure in the capital and other regions of Ukraine.

The targeting of Government institutions represents a further escalation of the conflict.  Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international humanitarian law.  They are unacceptable and must end immediately.

The Secretary-General reiterates his call for a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire as a first step towards a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace in Ukraine — one that fully upholds Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, in line with the UN Charter, international law and relevant UN resolutions.

