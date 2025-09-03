‘Let Us Reaffirm Democracy as a Force for Dignity, Inclusion, Peace,’ Says Secretary-General in Message for International Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of Democracy, observed on 15 September:

Democracy is powered by the will of the people — by their voices, their choices and their participation.

It thrives when the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all are upheld — especially the most vulnerable. A democracy that excludes is no democracy at all.

To those who seek to discredit or undermine democracy, I say this: I lived under a dictatorship. And along with many others, I helped rebuild democracy in Portugal. I know the difference.

Today, as we mark 18 years of this International Day — and 20 years of the UN Democracy Fund — we honour the courage of people everywhere who are shaping their societies through dialogue, participation and trust.

At a time when democracy and the rule of law are under assault from disinformation, division and shrinking civic space, these efforts are more vital than ever.

The United Nations itself is a forum for dialogue — rooted in the opening words of our Charter: “We the peoples.”

This is a powerful reminder that our legitimacy and purpose derive from those we serve. Let us reaffirm democracy as a force for dignity, inclusion and peace — and work together to ensure it delivers for all.