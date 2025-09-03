Secretary-General Profoundly Saddened by Deadly Floods in Pakistan

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is profoundly saddened by the recent floods in northern Pakistan, which have reportedly claimed more than 400 lives.

The disaster — caused by a severe monsoon exacerbated by climate change — has affected some 1.5 million people and left hundreds of thousands of people in need of humanitarian aid. More than 3,000 homes, over 400 schools and some 40 health facilities have been damaged.

The Secretary-General commends Pakistani authorities for relocating more than 1 million people in Punjab.

He expresses his solidarity with the Government and people of Pakistan, extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives and wishes a swift recovery to those who have been injured.

The United Nations and its partners are working closely with Pakistani authorities to rapidly assess the humanitarian impact of the floods, identify needs and address gaps in the response to the disaster.

The Emergency Relief Coordinator, Tom Fletcher, has released $600,000 from the Regional Humanitarian Pooled Fund to support relief and recovery efforts, and discussions are underway with the Government on a response plan.