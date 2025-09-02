South-South, Triangular Cooperation Serve as Engines of Progress towards Achieving Sustainable Development, Secretary-General Says in Observance Message

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation, observed on 12 September:

On this United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation, we celebrate the growing momentum of opportunity, innovation and solidarity across the Global South.

In an increasingly multipolar world, developing countries are demonstrating remarkable resilience and ingenuity – not only in responding to crises, but in driving transformation.

They are creating bold, homegrown solutions and sharing them across borders, such as climate-smart agriculture, green technologies, digital finance and health breakthroughs. These solutions are forged in mutual respect, shared learning and common purpose.

South-South and triangular cooperation are engines of progress and vital to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Yet we also recognize the responsibilities of developed countries to help address rising inequalities and advance sustainable development.

As we mark this important Day, let’s celebrate South-South collaboration as a catalyst for reinvigorated multilateralism and building a more inclusive, equitable world for all.