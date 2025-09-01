Deeply Saddened by Deadly Earthquake in Afghanistan, Secretary-General Says Initial $5 Million in Aid Has Been Released from UN Central Emergency Response Fund

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the devastating loss of life caused by Sunday’s earthquake in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar Province.

Initial reports indicate that more than 800 people have been killed and many more injured. Casualty figures are expected to rise as search and rescue teams reach affected communities located in remote and mountainous locations.

The Secretary-General expresses his solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, extends sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

The United Nations and our partners in Afghanistan are coordinating with the de facto authorities to swiftly assess needs, provide emergency assistance and stand ready to mobilize additional support. An emergency appeal is being developed by the United Nations and our partners and an initial $5 million from the UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund has been released.

The United Nations in Afghanistan will spare no effort to assist people but current humanitarian funding is insufficient to address the needs. The Secretary-General calls for additional humanitarian resources to urgently respond to the tragedy and crisis at hand.