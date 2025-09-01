Secretary-General, Addressing Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, Urges Principled Leadership to Shape More Peaceful, Inclusive, Sustainable Future

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks, as prepared for delivery, to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, in Tianjin, China, today:

It is a privilege to address the Shanghai Cooperation Organization — the world’s largest regional organization by population and geography.

We are moving towards a multipolar world. This is a reality — and an opportunity. Emerging economies are reshaping trade, diplomacy and development. At the same time, we see widening injustices and divisions.

We need principled leadership to strengthen multilateralism, uphold the rule of law and deliver for people — as reflected in the Pact for the Future. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is uniquely positioned to help shape a more peaceful, inclusive, and sustainable future. Allow me to highlight four priorities.

First, peace and security. In Gaza, the scale of death and destruction is horrific, and famine is now ravaging the population. We need an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and unimpeded, safe and sustained humanitarian access. No more obstacles, no more excuses, no more lies. And we must advance concrete and irreversible steps towards a two-State solution — the only path to a just and lasting peace for both Palestinians and Israelis.

In Ukraine, it is past time for a ceasefire leading to a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace, in line with the UN Charter, international law and UN resolutions. From Sudan to Myanmar, the Sahel, Afghanistan and beyond, we must protect civilians, promote dialogue and secure peace. Your leadership in diplomacy and de-escalation is essential, as are your efforts against terrorism and transnational threats.

Second, sustainable development and finance. Debt, inequality and other crises are reversing development gains. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is working to catalyse sustainable investments. But, regional efforts must be matched by global reforms.

We are no longer in 1945 — and our institutions must reflect today’s realities. That means reform of the international financial architecture that ensures fair representation for developing countries, triples the lending capacity of Multilateral Development Banks, provides real debt relief and mobilizes private capital at scale. Your collective voice can help turn these reforms into reality.

Third, climate action. This region is home to over 3 billion people — including many climate-vulnerable communities. Extreme heat, melting glaciers, floods, droughts. We are reaching a tipping point and need meaningful reductions of emissions.

Group of 20 (G20) countries — responsible for 80 per cent of global emissions — must lead. The principle of common but differentiated responsibilities must be respected, but all must make an extra effort.

That means submitting new nationally determined contributions before the thirtieth Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30) aligned with the 1.5°C limit and global goals to double energy efficiency and triple renewables by 2030. I have invited leaders to present ambitious national climate plans at a special event on climate action on 24 September. I look forward to seeing you there.

We must also set a clear path to delivering $1.3 trillion by 2030. Developed countries must honour their commitments. And we need a breakthrough on adaptation, doubling adaptation finance, scaling up early warning systems and building resilient infrastructure. And we must pursue a just phase-out of fossil fuels while accelerating the renewables revolution. Your cooperation is central to this transition.

Fourth, and finally, digital cooperation. New technologies bring opportunities and risks. We need guardrails to ensure safety, inclusion and trust.

The General Assembly just established an Independent International Scientific Panel to connect science and policy, and a Global Dialogue on AI Governance to give all countries a voice and prevent fragmentation. These mechanisms mark a breakthrough for global AI cooperation, leveraging the unique convening power of the United Nations. We have also put forward innovative voluntary financing options to strengthen AI capacity in developing countries. Once again, your initiatives can help shape approaches based on inclusion, interoperability and human rights.

As we mark the eightieth anniversary of the United Nations, we must strengthen international cooperation for the twenty-first century and always put people first.

In that spirit, I welcome China’s Global Governance Initiative, announced today, and the fact that it is anchored in multilateralism and underscores the importance of safeguarding the international system with the UN at its core and the international order underpinned by international law.

Together, let us bring the Charter’s promise to life, and work for a future of peace, dignity and solidarity.