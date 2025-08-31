Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Arbitrary Detention of United Nations Personnel in Yemen

The following statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:

I strongly condemn the arbitrary detentions on 31 August of at least 11 United Nations personnel by the Houthi de facto authorities in Yemen in areas under their control. I further condemn the forced entry into the premises of the World Food Programme (WFP), the seizure of UN property and attempts to enter other UN premises in Sana’a.

I strongly reiterate my demand for the immediate and unconditional release of those detained today, as well as all other personnel from the United Nations, international and national non-governmental organizations, civil society and diplomatic missions who have been arbitrarily detained since June 2024 and those held since 2021 and 2023. The continued arbitrary detention of all such persons is intolerable.

The personnel of the UN and its partners must never be targeted, arrested or detained while carrying out their duties for the UN. The safety and security of UN personnel and property, as well as the inviolability of UN premises must be guaranteed at all times.

The United Nations will continue to work tirelessly to secure the safe and immediate release of all arbitrarily detained individuals. The United Nations and its partners will continue to support the people of Yemen and their aspirations for a just and lasting peace.