On International Day, Secretary-General Urges Protection of Schools as Places of Safety, Stresses ‘No Child Should Risk Death to Learn’

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for International Day to Protect Education from Attack, observed on 9 September:

No child should risk death to learn. Yet, this year, as violence against children in armed conflict continues to climb to unprecedented levels, education is once again caught in the crossfire.

The past 12 months saw a staggering 44 per cent surge in attacks on schools, resulting in the death, abduction and trauma of thousands of teachers and students. Each violation carries profound consequences — not only for teachers and young learners, but for the future of entire communities and countries.

The United Nations is working tirelessly to stop this scourge and ensure every child can access their basic right to education, even in the most dangerous contexts. But, we cannot do it alone.

Countries must invest in education systems that can reach every child and fully endorse and implement the Safe Schools Declaration.

I also call on all parties to conflict to meet their obligations under international law, respect schools as places of safety, and hold accountable those responsible for attacks.

The pen, the book and the classroom are all mightier than the sword. Let’s keep it that way and protect the fundamental right of every child to learn in safety and peace.