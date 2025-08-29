Secretary-General Expresses Regret Over Declaration of Resident Coordinator as Persona Non Grata in Burkina Faso, Reaffirms Support for Country

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General has learned with regret that, on 18 August, the Burkinabe transitional authorities declared the Resident Coordinator of the United Nations and Humanitarian Coordinator in the country, Carol Flore-Smereczniak, persona non grata. He expresses full confidence in Ms. Flore-Smereczniak’s professionalism and dedication and in the broader United Nations system in Burkina Faso.

The United Nations system, led by the Resident Coordinator, has been working closely with the Burkinabe transitional authorities to support development efforts and provide humanitarian assistance.

The doctrine of persona non grata does not apply to United Nations officials. Under Articles 100 and 101 of the Charter of the United Nations, United Nations staff members are appointed by the Secretary-General. They are responsible only to the Organization, and United Nations Member States undertake to respect their exclusively international character. In accordance with Article 105 of the Charter, the Organization is accorded privileges and immunities, including the right of its staff members to remain in Burkina Faso to perform their functions on behalf of the Organization. Only the Secretary-General, as the Chief Administrative Officer of the Organization, has the authority to decide, after careful investigation, on the withdrawal of any United Nations official.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the commitment of the United Nations to continue supporting the people of Burkina Faso in full cooperation with the transitional authorities.