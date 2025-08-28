Secretary-General Condemns Deadly Missile, Drone Attacks by Russian Federation on Ukrainian Cities

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns the overnight missile and drone attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian cities, which killed and injured many civilians, including children. The attacks also damaged facilities of diplomatic delegations and offices in the capital Kyiv.

Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international humanitarian law, are unacceptable and must end immediately.

The Secretary-General renews his call for a ceasefire that results in a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace in Ukraine — one that fully upholds Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, within its internationally recognized borders, in line with the Charter of the United Nations, international law and relevant UN resolutions.