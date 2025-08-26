Secretary-General Welcomes General Assembly Decision to Establish New Mechanisms Promoting International Cooperation on Governance of Artificial Intelligence

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General warmly welcomes the General Assembly’s decision to establish two new mechanisms within the United Nations to promote international cooperation on the governance of artificial intelligence (AI).

The establishment of the United Nations Independent International Scientific Panel on AI and the Global Dialogue on AI Governance marks a significant step forward in global efforts to harness the benefits of artificial intelligence while addressing its risks. This pathbreaking milestone underlines Member States’ commitment to build on the Global Digital Compact adopted as part of the Pact for the Future in September 2024.

The Global Dialogue on AI Governance will provide an inclusive platform within the United Nations for States and stakeholders to discuss the critical issues concerning AI facing humanity today.

The Scientific Panel on AI will serve as a crucial bridge between cutting-edge AI research and policymaking. By providing rigorous, independent scientific assessments, it will help the international community to anticipate emerging challenges and make informed decisions about how we govern this transformative technology.

The Secretary-General will shortly be launching an open call for nominations for the Scientific Panel, which will present its annual reports at the Global Dialogue on AI Governance to take place in July 2026 in Geneva and 2027 in New York.

The Secretary-General calls on all stakeholders to support this historic initiative and contribute to building a future where artificial intelligence serves the common good of all humanity.