On International Day, Secretary-General Calls Air Pollution Global Emergency, Urges Bold, Immediate Action ‘for Clean, Breathable Air for All’

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies, observed on 7 September:

Air pollution is a global emergency — and a preventable one.

Today, nearly every person on Earth breathes air that is unsafe, contributing to millions of deaths every year — particularly amongst the elderly and children.

But solutions are within reach. We can rein in the pollutants that choke people and heat the planet by investing in renewable energy, improving waste management, halting deforestation, including wildfires, and promoting eco-friendly agriculture.

Bold policies are key, including stronger enforcement, public alert systems and collaboration across borders.

Governments must seize the opportunity of new national climate plans — nationally determined contributions — due this year, to chart a course to drastic emission cuts and a just transition away from fossil fuels.

For too many around the world, blue skies have been stained grey by inaction and injustice. Let us take urgent steps today, for clean, breathable air for all.