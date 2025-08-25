Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Israeli Strikes on Gaza Hospital

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the killing of Palestinians today in Israeli strikes that hit Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. Those killed included medical personnel and journalists.

These latest horrific killings highlight the extreme risks that medical personnel and journalists face as they carry out their vital work amid this brutal conflict.

The Secretary-General recalls that civilians, including medical personnel and journalists, must be respected and protected at all times. He calls for a prompt and impartial investigation into these killings.

He reiterates that medical personnel and journalists must be able to perform their essential duties without interference, intimidation, or harm, in full accordance with international humanitarian law.

The Secretary-General reiterates his call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, unfettered humanitarian access across Gaza and for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.