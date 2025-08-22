On Anniversary of Rohingya Displacement from Myanmar, Secretary-General Reiterates Call for Protection of All Civilians, Strengthened International Solidarity

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

Eight years since their forced mass displacement from Rakhine State, Rohingya people in and outside of Myanmar are facing a further deterioration of their already dire circumstances.

In Rakhine State, Rohingya and other civilians are caught in the crossfire between the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army and subjected to forced recruitment, human rights violations and other abuse. Continued violence has forced more Rohingya to flee, including into Bangladesh, already generously hosting over 1.1 million refugees from Myanmar. Reports of pushbacks, removals and deportations across the region raise serious concerns over potential violations of the principle of non-refoulement and shrinking asylum space. Funding cuts are severely curtailing education, food assistance, healthcare, livelihood opportunities and protection services.

The Secretary-General reiterates his call for the protection of all civilians in accordance with applicable obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international humanitarian law and international refugee law. He recalls his visit to Cox’s Bazar earlier this year, where he witnessed the resilience of Rohingya communities and stressed the urgent need for strengthened international solidarity and increased support, in parallel to efforts towards a comprehensive political solution that meaningfully includes the Rohingya and addresses their displacement and the root causes of the protracted crisis.

The Secretary-General is hopeful that the 30 September High–Level Conference on Rohingya and other minorities in New York, as mandated by the United Nations General Assembly, will draw renewed international attention to the urgency of finding durable solutions.

The Special Envoy of the Secretary-General on Myanmar continues to engage all stakeholders towards the cessation of violence and a viable Myanmar-led political process to build conditions conducive to the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of the Rohingya people to Myanmar.