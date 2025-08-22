Calling Famine in Gaza ‘Man-Made Disaster, Moral Indictment and Failure of Humanity Itself’, Secretary-General Stresses Time for Action Is Now

The following statement by Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:

Just when it seems there are no words left to describe the living hell in Gaza, a new one has been added: “famine”.

This is not a mystery — it is a man-made disaster, a moral indictment and a failure of humanity itself. Famine is not only about food; it is the deliberate collapse of the systems needed for human survival. People are starving. Children are dying. And those with the duty to act are failing. As the occupying Power, Israel has unequivocal obligations under international law — including the duty of ensuring food and medical supplies of the population. We cannot allow this situation to continue with impunity.

No more excuses. The time for action is not tomorrow — it is now. We need an immediate ceasefire, the immediate release of all hostages and full, unfettered humanitarian access.