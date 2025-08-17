Expressing Deep Sorrow over Deadly Flooding in India, Pakistan, Secretary-General Says UN Country Teams Poised to Provide Necessary Assistance to Governments

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General expresses his deep sorrow at the lives tragically lost due to the recent flash floods in India and Pakistan. Hundreds of people have been reported killed and many more still missing.

The Secretary-General offers his sincere condolences to the victims’ families and stands in solidarity with those affected by this disaster.

The UN country teams are at the disposal of Government to provide necessary assistance.