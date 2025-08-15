Secretary-General Deeply Saddened by Passing of Aisa Kirabo Kacyira, Assistant Secretary-General, Head of UN Support Office in Somalia

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the passing of Assistant Secretary-General Aisa Kirabo Kacyira on 12 August 2025, who served as Head of the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) since February 2023. Ms. Kacyira’s leadership was defined by steadfast dedication to supporting peace and stability in Somalia through operational excellence and institutional support — delivering the mandate of UNSOS and championing partnerships.

Ms. Kacyira dedicated her career to diplomacy, governance, humanitarian action, human rights, sustainable development, and community development, at local, national and international levels, demonstrating the highest professional standards as a senior United Nations official.

The Secretary-General extends his heartfelt condolences to Ms. Kacyira’s family.