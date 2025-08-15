SG/SM/22763
Secretary-General Deeply Regrets Plastic Pollution Treaty Talks Ended without Consensus, Welcomes Member States’ Determination to Continue Engagement
The following statement by Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:
I deeply regret that, despite earnest efforts, negotiations to reach an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment, concluded without achieving a consensus. I welcome the determination of Member States in continuing to work to beat plastic pollution and keep engaged in the process, united in purpose, to deliver the treaty the world needs to tackle this monumental challenge to people and the environment.