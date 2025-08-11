Saddened by Death of Colombian Senator, Secretary-General Urges Full Investigation

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the passing of Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay in Colombia. He sends condolences to his family and to the people of Colombia.

The Secretary-General reiterates his call for the 7 June attack on the Senator to be fully investigated and for those responsible to be brought to justice. He urges Colombia's authorities to take all necessary measures to ensure peaceful national elections, including guarantees for the safety and security of all candidates.