Secretary-General Welcomes Azerbaijan-Armenia Joint Declaration

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the comprehensive “Joint Declaration” signed on Friday by President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia together with President Donald J. Trump of the United States as an important milestone in the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The Secretary-General applauds the commitment of President Aliyev and Prime Minister Pashinyan to sustained dialogue and confidence-building and recognizes the efforts of President Trump in facilitating progress. The Secretary-General reaffirms the strong support of the United Nations for all efforts to advance lasting peace in the South Caucasus.