Secretary-General Gravely Alarmed by Israel’s Decision to Take Control of Gaza City

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is gravely alarmed by the decision of the Israeli Government to “take control of Gaza City”. This decision marks a dangerous escalation and risks deepening the already catastrophic consequences for millions of Palestinians, and could further endanger more lives, including of the remaining hostages.

Palestinians in Gaza continue to endure a humanitarian catastrophe of horrific proportions. The Secretary-General warns that this further escalation will result in additional forced displacement, killings and massive destruction, compounding the unimaginable suffering of the Palestinian population in Gaza.

The Secretary-General reiterates his urgent appeal for a permanent ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian access across Gaza, and for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

The Secretary-General once again strongly urges the Government of Israel to abide by its obligations under international law. He recalls that the International Court of Justice, in its Advisory Opinion of 19 July 2024, declared, inter alia, that the State of Israel is under an obligation to cease immediately all new settlement activities, and to evacuate all settlers from the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and to bring to an end its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory — which encompasses Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem — as rapidly as possible.

There will be no sustainable solution to this conflict without an end to this unlawful occupation and the achievement of a viable two-State solution. Gaza is and must remain an integral part of a Palestinian State.