When Young People Lead, Societies Thrive, Secretary-General Says in Message for International Youth Day Message, Stressing Their Voices, Ideas Matter

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for International Youth Day, observed on 12 August:

On International Youth Day, we celebrate the determination, creativity and leadership of young people everywhere.

This year's theme — Local Youth Action for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Beyond — reminds us that global progress begins in communities. And in every corner of the world, young people are leading the way.

They are driving sustainable development, building more inclusive communities, forging peace and demanding a fairer, greener and more just future. Young people are bold innovators, resilient organizers and essential partners in in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

This year also marks a renewed commitment to the World Programme of Action for Youth — a recognition that when young people lead, societies thrive. To every young person: your voice, ideas and leadership matter.

Let us work together to support youth-led solutions and build a more just, peaceful and sustainable world, from the ground up.