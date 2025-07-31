As World Grapples with Great Peril, Values Enshrined in Helsinki Final Act ‘Remain Our Moral and Strategic Compass’, Secretary-General Anniversary Message Says

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the fiftieth anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act, in Helsinki today:

I am pleased to send my warm greetings as you gather to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act. I commend the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Chair, Finland, for its leadership in convening this anniversary event.

Half a century ago, the Helsinki Final Act charted a bold and visionary course for peace — rooted in dialogue, grounded in international law, and anchored in the fundamental rights and freedoms of all people.

This year also marks the eightieth anniversary of the UN Charter. The principles of our Charter and OSCE are a shared foundation for peace and cooperation.

But today those principles are under grave strain. War continues to rage in the European continent. Trust between States is fraying. Human rights are under assault. Democratic space is shrinking. And disinformation is fuelling division and fear. We are witnessing a dangerous drift away from commitments that have safeguarded peace for generations.

Yet, in this moment of peril, the values enshrined in the UN Charter and echoed in the Helsinki Final Act — sovereignty, territorial integrity and peaceful coexistence — remain our moral and strategic compass.

The role of the OSCE as a platform for dialogue and a guardian of these principles is more vital than ever. The United Nations stands firmly with the OSCE in defending shared values: dialogue over division, cooperation over confrontation and dignity for all.

Let us recommit to the spirit of Helsinki. By strengthening regional partnerships to renew multilateralism. By principled leadership to uphold international law. And by forging unity of purpose to build a future of mutual respect, resilience and shared prosperity.

Let us honour this milestone by renewing our commitment to a world anchored in peace, justice, and human rights. Thank you — and my very best wishes for a successful meeting.