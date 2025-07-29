Citing Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Alert That Gaza Is on Brink of Famine, Secretary-General Stresses ‘Trickle of Aid Must Become an Ocean’

The following statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:

[The Secretary-General said the following in response to the findings of the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Alert that Gaza faces the grave risk of famine as food consumption and nutrition indicators have reached their worst levels since the beginning of the conflict. The IPC Alert highlights that two out of the three famine thresholds have now been breached in parts of the territory.]

The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Alert confirms what we have feared: Gaza is on the brink of famine. The facts are in — and they are undeniable. Palestinians in Gaza are enduring a humanitarian catastrophe of epic proportions. This is not a warning. It is a reality unfolding before our eyes.

The trickle of aid must become an ocean. Food, water, medicine and fuel must flow in waves and without obstruction. This nightmare must end.

Ending this worst-case scenario will take the best efforts of all parties — now. We need an immediate and permanent humanitarian ceasefire; the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages; and full, unfettered humanitarian access across Gaza.

This is a test of our shared humanity — a test we cannot afford to fail.