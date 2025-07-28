Secretary-General Welcomes Ceasefire between Cambodia, Thailand

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the ceasefire agreement between Cambodia and Thailand as a positive step towards ending current hostilities and easing tensions. He urges both countries to respect the agreement fully and to create an environment conducive to addressing long-standing issues and achieving lasting peace.

The Secretary-General commends Malaysia, the current ASEAN [Association of Southeast Asian Nations] Chair, as well as the United States and China, for their dedicated efforts towards the peaceful resolution of the situation.

The United Nations stands ready to support efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability in the region.